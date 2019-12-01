South Albany Dollar General not selling food products

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Albany is considered a food desert, according to the Department of Agriculture.
The Dollar General at 1824 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive isn’t selling any food products for families that live in the area.
Laketa McClaster was born in Albany but is now a resident of Americus. She came down to visit family for the holiday season. She shared her experience when she walked into the store.
“I walked into the store and I saw a bunch of, you know, caution. The little caution tape that was put up,” McClaster said.
McClaster said she was just making a quick run to pick up seasoning when her simple request was denied.
“I was about to buy some seasoning because we are getting to do a block party up the road so, I went in and she was like we can’t sell you any food products,” McClaster told WALB News 10.
One Albany resident said he thought the caution tape was a joke or a part of some Halloween decorations.
Juwon Jung, his mom, and little brother all walked to another location for food since they were denied to buy food at Dollar General.
“I actually thought it was like a Thanksgiving thing or a trick-or-treat thing, but it’s kind of hot out here. I was kind of angry,” Jung told us.
McClaster said she has no idea why the store isn’t selling food products but now she has to travel miles to her next destination.
“I don’t know the reason why. I was just told that they couldn’t sell any food products. Now I have to go up the road to Harvey’s or somewhere else to get seasonings,” McClaster told WALB News 10.
McClaster said her whole experience was an inconvenience.
“I’m bummed out because they needed it now so, it’s a little aggravated, a little frustrating,” McClaster said.
WALB spoke with management and they did not want to comment at the time. WALB is also waiting to hear back from the Department of Agriculture for updates.
