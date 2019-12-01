Albany celebrates Small Business Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Event coordinator, Joanna Tongol, brought many local vendors together to celebrate the national holiday.
“Today, we are having our first annual small business Saturday event. We are excited to have local vendors here and we have some vendors from Atlanta here,” Tongol told WALB News 10.
She explained how money spent at local businesses stays within the community.
“We give back to our benefits fundraisers, the local humane society was here, so it is good if you shop local because it keeps the money within our city and helps everything out and helps other businesses and we are able to get together and have events like this,” Tongol said.
One business owner said she traveled all the way from Atlanta at 5 a.m. for this special day.
Ashleigh Petit says the love for the city is breathtaking.
“I actually feel in love with Albany, when Joanna brought me down here when she opened up a busy boutique,” Petit said.
She said she connected with the Good Life City.
“I just feel this great tie to Albany and I just want to help support the local community and other local vendors like myself,” Petit told WALB News 10.
People have parked and shopped all afternoon. They said the great deals drew them into the event.
“I have been hearing wonderful feedback and I love small business Saturday because you get to meet the community and yet you also get to shop other local vendors and become more like a family,” Petit told us.
Tongol and Petit said it’s all about investing money into small businesses for a better operating community.
“Support your other local businesses, that may not be as large and mainstream as you may see in department stores levels or in the mall,” Petit said.
Tongol said that this year’s Small Business Saturday was a success and they are already planning for more events in the spring.
