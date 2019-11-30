Week 3 of playoffs: Friday night football schedules and scores

By John Barron and Paige Dauer | November 29, 2019 at 7:15 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 7:15 PM

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week comes as no surprise as it’s a rematch of the Region 1-A championship as the Mitchell County Eagles host the Pelham Hornets. Last time these two met on the gridiron, it was for a region title and the Eagles got the best of the Hornets. At this week’s meeting, it’s all or nothing as the winner advances to the semi-finals and the loser goes home.

John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Pelham @ Mitchell County

GHSA:

  • Grayson @ Lowndes
  • Dacula @ Lee County
  • Valdosta @ Richmond Hill
  • Coffee @ Allatoona
  • Jefferson @ Crisp County
  • Rabun County @ Thomasville
  • Brooks County @ Metter
  • Warren County @ Clinch County
  • Manchester @ Irwin County

GISA:

  • Tiftarea @ John Milledge Academy
  • Valwood @ Pinewood Christian

