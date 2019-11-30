Week 3 of playoffs: Friday night football schedules and scores

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week comes as no surprise as it’s a rematch of the Region 1-A championship as the Mitchell County Eagles host the Pelham Hornets. Last time these two met on the gridiron, it was for a region title and the Eagles got the best of the Hornets. At this week’s meeting, it’s all or nothing as the winner advances to the semi-finals and the loser goes home.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Pelham @ Mitchell County
- Grayson @ Lowndes
- Dacula @ Lee County
- Valdosta @ Richmond Hill
- Coffee @ Allatoona
- Jefferson @ Crisp County
- Rabun County @ Thomasville
- Brooks County @ Metter
- Warren County @ Clinch County
- Manchester @ Irwin County
- Tiftarea @ John Milledge Academy
- Valwood @ Pinewood Christian
