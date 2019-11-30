Music artist collecting toys and donations for annual drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -If you saw Santa standing on the corner of North Slappey Boulevard near Liberty Expressway, know it was for a good cause.
Music band and community organization, Homegrown Family, needs your help in collecting toys for needy families in Albany.
Organizers said this was not only a toy drive. They’re hoping they can fill up boxes with clothes, shoes, and other items for families across South Georgia.
Homegrown Family is hosting its third annual toy drive for families in need.
Last year, the group collected 1,000 toys and now they want to double that number.
Organizers said they’re looking for toys and necessities for newborns up to age 17-years-old.
Some of the items include--new toys, jackets, shoes, stuffed animals, gift cards and more.
Homegrown, a local artist, said he wants to give back for the holidays since he didn’t always have.
“I grew up in Albany, Georgia. I’ve lived here my entire life. I grew up without a Christmas a few times. Our family was poor. A lot of families are poor here in Albany. It means a lot to me to put a smile on a kid’s face,” said Homegrown.
The artist said the drive will continue through his last show on December 20.
That last stop will happen at the Ozone Lounge at 426 Cordele Road.
Organizers will then hand-deliver the gifts personally to families the last weekend before Christmas.
To find out where the drive will be held next visit, Homegrown Family’s Facebook page for more details.
