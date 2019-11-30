Macon Co. scene where Aniah Blanchard’s remains found cleared

Macon Co. scene where Aniah Blanchard’s remains found cleared
Law enforcement are processing a crime scene on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Macon County where human remains were found during the search for Aniah Blanchard. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Alex Jones | November 30, 2019 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 1:58 PM

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The scene in Macon County where Aniah Blanchard’s remains were found has been cleared.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says all law enforcement personnel have left the scene where the 19-year-old’s remains were found more than one month after her disappearance.

Several departments had been on the scene since the remains were located on Monday, Nov. 25. Those remains positively identified those remains as those of Blanchard on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

Three people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.