Game of the Week: Pelham @ Mitchell County

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - It's a championship sized quarterfinals between Mitchell County and Pelham.
And on paper, the Eagles expected to run away with this game.
But, the Hornets said they’re ready to redeem themselves after losing in their first meeting earlier this season.
Pelham and Mitchell County last met in the region championship.
The Eagles clinched the region title in a 36-28 victory, for the first time since 2017.
For this match-up minimizing the amount of turnovers is an area of focus for the Eagles and Hornets.
And both coaches told us they’re ready for another Backyard Brawl.
“It’s very important, it’s going to be a hostile environment," said Dondrial Pinkins, Pelham’s Head Coach. "We’re back on the road again, we’re just going to need to do what we need to do. We know the consequences of losing is being at home the following week. So, we just want to go out and play well and try to get the W. We just want to go in as a staff and put our guys in a situation to be successful. And have them come out and perform to the best of their abilities.”
Mitchell County’s Head Coach, Deshon Brock said, “You don’t have to get the kids up for this game, right?! This game they look forward to it every year. Just so happens this year it’s two times in one year. So, we just have to make sure we stay humble because we know last game is not going to help with this game. So, we gotta make sure we take care of business. We got to make sure we do a better job of protecting our football. Also, we have to limit their big plays, they got a big play on us last time a 60-yard touchdown bomb. We need to limit those. Make sure there are no cover busts.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.
We’ll have Friday night’s game and many more highlights at 11 during our Locker Room Report.
