Forecast: Dry Saturday, rain Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was another beautiful and warm day in South Georgia on Friday. Highs warmed into the low to mid 70s area-wide. We’ll see warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon and rain arriving early Sunday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
SUNDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely, especially during the morning hours. Rain and some storms linger into the first part of the afternoon in the southeastern half of the area. Rainfall totals will generally top out around 0.50″ or less. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out. Breezy, with sustained winds around 15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph.
MONDAY: Behind the front, colder and drier air filters in. Plenty of sun with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy, with sustained winds around 15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid 50s, lows in the low to mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunshine with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Rain chance: 20%.
