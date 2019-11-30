Christmas tree shortage stems back to 2008 housing crisis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest few days for Christmas tree farms.
Gilbert Miller with Kimi Farms, Inc. off Whittlesey Rd. said they expect big crowds this weekend due to Black Friday and Sunday being the first weekend of Advent.
Gilbert expects steady business this upcoming week, but also said next weekend will be very busy. He said there is a tight supply of Christmas trees this year that stems back to the housing crisis in 2008.
“The growers actually put trees in the ground based on home sales. When home sales dipped, they didn’t put the trees in the ground and it takes about a decade for those trees to come on-line and so, we’re actually seeing that happen today and plus, we also had a really hot summer and that drought helps stress the trees," Gilbert explained.
He said the tight supply is causing Christmas trees to be a little more expensive this year.
Picking out a Christmas tree has become a tradition for Renae Molyneaux and her family.
“We have to look for a tree that doesn’t have any bald spots or too skinny. We always find the perfect tree. We were here 10 minutes and we found the perfect one,” she said.
The trees come from Western North Carolina. Gilbert says they’ve been partnering with the same farmers for about 25 years.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.