Albany police warn gun users after two Thanksgiving Day shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is dead following a Thanksgiving Day shooting.
This makes the 13th homicide in Albany this year, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.
Nikyeah Gilbert was only 22-years-old when she was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Kingstown Court Thursday.
A holiday will forever be changed by the death of a loved one for an Albany family.
“Being able to have to go out and tell a parent that’s inside cooking, waiting on a child to come, that the child will not be there for that holiday,” said Lieutenant Keithen Hall, the Robbery/Homicide Unit Supervisor.
Lieutenant Hall and his team had to tell Gilbert’s mom that her daughter wouldn’t be coming home this Thanksgiving or any other.
“With loss of life, that’s very senseless,” said Hall.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says the shooting is evidence of an ongoing problem throughout the city.
“Nine times out of 10, it’s someone black that got shot. Another black got to go to jail. Now two families are going to be affected,” Fowler said.
He says the trend is indicative of another problem.
“This black on black crime, it’s going to be addressed. I think people need to face up. We got to do something. We’ve got to say something,” said Fowler.
Fowler said the main issue is people aren’t problem-solving, some are fighting with guns and weapons in heated arguments.
“Why not fight and get it over with? Why do we have to kill and take another person’s life? It just doesn’t make sense,” Fowler said.
Fowler said no matter the statistics, Nykeah Gilbert lost her life in one senseless act.
“Both families going to remember this day for the rest of their lives. A daughter was taken, a son going to jail. It’s a sad day to remember. It should be a day of Thanksgiving,” said Fowler.
Police said Carter told them he shot Gilbert in the chest while unloading his gun.
Carter appeared at Dougherty County Jail court Friday, but his bond request must be made to a superior court judge. He’s still in jail.
This wasn’t the only Thanksgiving Day shooting.
Thompson went before a judge Friday morning for his first appearance.
He was not given a bond.
He’ll now have to go to superior court for a bond hearing, because of the seriousness of the charge.
A Thanksgiving Day fight between family members ends in gunfire.
“Put the guns down. You know, we’ve got to learn conflict resolution. We’ve got to learn how to talk to each other,” said Hall.
APD says 32-year-old Sharaski Albritten was shot in the face Thursday afternoon. Police believe Albritten’s father shot his son in the cheek after they got into an argument.
“Once you pick this gun up, or you point this weapon, you might be in a situation you could take the individual’s life,” Hall says.
Cedric Thomas is being charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence for the shooting.
“You can’t get angry. If you’ve got anger problems, stay away from guns. You’ve got any other problems, or mental health issues, stay away from guns.”
Hall pleads with people to ‘Put the Guns Down.’ An initiative to remind people of the responsibility they have when they own and handle guns.
“Due to the fact that the individuals are not as educated with what these weapons are for," Hall said.
Being called a senseless crime, it’s highlighting another responsibility Fowler worries isn’t instilled in people anymore.
“When you hear something, just call the police to be on the safe side because you may stop someone from doing something they regret,” Fowler said.
Albritten is still being treated in the hospital, but the unfortunate incident may help shed light on the ongoing issue.
“So, I think we’ve just got to say something, pray, and get some counsel, sometimes when we need that,” said Fowler.
Lieutenant Hall said they have open range days, where officers and trained officials can teach you how to use your gun properly.
APD will also host a Firearms Course on December 14 to teach you how to use and store guns properly.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.