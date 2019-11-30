Albania’s search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 50

In this photo taken on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, rescuers from Serbia operate at a collapsed building after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Durres, western Albania. In the initial hours after a deadly pre-dawn earthquake struck Albania, pancaking buildings and trapping dozens of sleeping people beneath the rubble, the country’s neighbors sprang into action. Offers of help flooded in from across Europe and beyond, with even traditional foes setting aside their differences in the facei of the natural disaster. The 6.4-magntude earthquake that struck Albania on Tuesday killed at least 49 people, injured 2,000 and left at least 4,000 homeless. (Source: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)