Will Christmas trees be in short supply this year?

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re one of those who always needs a real tree, not the artificial kind, you might pay more for a Christmas tree in 2019.
The National Christmas Tree Association said the entire country is facing a Christmas tree shortage.
Despite the shortage, a Valdosta business owner said you can come on out because they have trees starting from a short one, ranging all the way to 14 feet.
With the price posted on every tree at Balsam Acres, you might see a small increase because of supply and demand.
Owner Roy Maltba said that despite the shortage, they were able to bring in a few hundred extra trees for the community, and they’re seeing people flock to get their special tree.
“They seem to be in a panic mode to pick out their tree. They want to make sure that they get their perfect tree for the year for Christmas," said Maltba.
He said they started the Christmas tree season with about 1,500 trees.
They range from $15 to $195, depending on the size and quality.
He recommended that people come get their tree soon, because he expects they will sell out in a couple weeks.
The business is located near the corner of Lankford Drive and Saint Augustine Road.
They’re open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, they’re open from 12 to 9 p.m.
