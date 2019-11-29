VFD: ‘How not to fry a turkey’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many of us might be planning to fry a turkey for the holidays, but the Valdosta Fire Department said that could go awry fast, if not done properly.
The firefighters filmed a demonstration of what could go wrong, if you try to cook a turkey that is NOT completely thawed, in hot grease.
The water left in a frozen turkey could react badly, causing an overflow of oil and fire.
Valdosta firefighter Lieutenant Robert Mercer said it’s one of the quickest ways to cause an accident and ruin your holiday.
“During these holiday seasons, you don’t want to take the risk of having any kind of injury or anything like that. This is a time when all your family is getting together. You’re all hanging out. Friends are coming in. You don’t wanna take a risk of hurting yourself or them," said Mercer.
Lt. Mercer said to be sure to keep your frying set-up at least 15 feet from your home and nearby flammables, and keep pets and children clear of the area.
Firefighters also said to carefully measure your oil, by testing the wrapped turkey in a pot of water first to ensure that you don’t add too much oil.
You want just enough to make sure your turkey is covered.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.