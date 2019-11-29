Valdosta police talk holiday safety

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is planning to have extra officers out and about, keeping people safe on Black Friday.
Even with the extra patrols, they want to share a few tips to keep you and your family safe.
Officers suggest not leaving shopping bags in your car in between stores.
They also suggest that if you’re shopping online, don’t leave delivered items in front of your home for extended periods of time.
VPD spokesperson Lt. Scottie Johns said you don’t want to give criminals the opportunity to steal.
“I guess what we call ‘Porch Pirates’ are riding around and watching for the delivery company. They just walk up on your porch and get your items," said Johns.
If you can’t avoid inconvenient delivery, they suggest giving drivers specific instructions on safe places to put your items.
Johns said another option is having items delivered to a friend who might be home during the estimated time of delivery.
They also said double-check that all your doors and windows are locked before you leave.
You should alert your alarm company if you plan to be out for an extended amount of time.
He also said it’s a good idea to ask family members or neighbors to help out.
“You can get somebody to check your mail, pick up your newspaper, things that make it look like you’re not at home. Make sure that’s taken care of," said Johns.
Lt. Johns also said it’s important not to post on social media, letting everyone know you’re out of town.
He also said not to leave any clear signs of valuables on the street, like empty television boxes or discarded shopping bags from expensive stores.
