UPDATE: APD identifies Thanksgiving Day shooting suspect

Albany police investigate second Thanksgiving Day shooting
By Kim McCullough | November 28, 2019 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 10:01 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in East Albany on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened on the 200 block of Cordele Road. The call came in around 3:38 p.m, according to police.

Police say Sharaski Albritten, 32, was shot in the face.

His 48-year-old father, Cedric Pernell Thomas, is in custody, charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, according to police.

Thomas appeared in the Dougherty Co. jail court Friday, but was remanded to a superior court judge for bond consideration.

Albritten’s condition is still unknown.

