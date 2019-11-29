UPDATE: APD identifies Thanksgiving Day shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in East Albany on Thanksgiving Day.
It happened on the 200 block of Cordele Road. The call came in around 3:38 p.m, according to police.
Police say Sharaski Albritten, 32, was shot in the face.
His 48-year-old father, Cedric Pernell Thomas, is in custody, charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, according to police.
Thomas appeared in the Dougherty Co. jail court Friday, but was remanded to a superior court judge for bond consideration.
Albritten’s condition is still unknown.
