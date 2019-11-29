Black Friday shopping is still important in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While you may have had the day off for Black Friday, others had to work during this busy shopping day.
Hundreds of people in Albany were out and about trying to find the latest deals today.
Belk had plenty of shoppers, and many of them waited in line, before the store even opened.
Barbara Broughton, a sales associate at Belk, says today has been an exciting day.
'We have had our big doorbusters yesterday and today. For a lot of the items that if they are sold out we can order online. We also tell our customers if we don’t have it in the store we can also order online and ship to you free of charge," says Broughton.
On Black Friday, the first 100 customers got a gift card at Belk, with values ranging from $5.00 all the way up to $500.00.
Donna Shiver and Christie Oliver were out shopping Friday and say they look forward to Black Friday every year not only for the deals, but about the memories they are making.
“We just like to spend time together and we like to shop, like to eat, visit with people who we run into that we don’t see usually but maybe one time a year. We just have a good day," says Shiver.
Shiver and her daughter say Black Friday Shopping is not as fun as it used to be due to most stores opening on Thanksgiving Day now.
