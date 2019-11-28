Worth Co. early voting numbers are in for the District 152 runoff elections

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - The numbers are in and we’re getting one step closer to finding out who will be the elected representative for the District 152 seat.
Bill Yearta and Jim Quinn are facing off for the position.
Early voting polls closed Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In Worth County, 685 people voted in the past three days. We were also told that 400 absentee ballots were sent out and that election officials have received about half of them back.
Hugh Donnan, The Worth County Board of Elections chairman, said this is a good turnout.
“It’s good because I didn’t expect that many people to come out and vote for just this one thing on the ballot,” said Donnan.
You can still vote on the runoff election day, which is Dec. 3.
