Vikings looking to hold strong in Martin Stadium

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Let's travel down to Valdosta.
The Lowndes Vikings are looking for their shot at redemption.
And their path, leads right back to the Grayson Rams.
Lowndes found their first victory over the Rams last year in the quarterfinals.
But After missing the trip to Atlanta by just one game last season, the Vikings feel like they left something behind.
But head coach Randy McPherson knows to take it one game at a time.
“We want to win it," said McPherson. "We want to win the next three games. But you can’t win the next three without winning this one. It’s a big game. I think we’re playing really well. I think we’re practicing good. A lot of spirit. We’re going to give it our best shot. The fact that we could play this game, third round game is really special.”
The Vikings will host Grayson on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.