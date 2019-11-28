Valdosta police talk holiday travel safety

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - AAA estimates that more than 49 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, that’s the most since 2005.
The Valdosta Police Department wants to remind everyone that it takes just one accident to ruin Thanksgiving plans for you and dozens of others.
With many traveling on Interstate 75, officers said that you could end up blocking traffic for others and risking your own life.
Scottie Johns, with the Valdosta Police Department, suggested leaving early to give yourself time to deal with traffic so you are not in a rush. He said to also bring snacks and things to keep your children occupied and to put away all of your distractions like your cell phone.
“Gosh, I would lock it in the console to be honest with you, especially when traffic is this heavy," said Johns. "You’re going to have to not only watch out for you, you’re going to have to watch out for the drivers around you. If you’re paying attention, most likely there’s going to be somebody that’s not paying attention.”
Johns said to always remember to make sure everyone in the car is wearing their seatbelt and the car is fully gassed. He said during this time of year, you never know how long you’re going to be sitting in traffic.
