Trojans ready to defend Trojan Field in quarterfinals

“So you know, it’s gunna be another big game here in Lee County.," said Fabrizio. "We’ve played a lot of these the last few years and several of them this year. We’re use to this. So what we’ve got to do is defensively is we’ve got to counter the speed they’ve got defensively is limit their big plays. And then offensively, we’ve got to do a good job of ball security and then taking advantage of the opportunities of when they present themselves. They’ve got a lot of speed on defense too. We’ve got to do a good job of when their’s an opportunity of taking advantage of it.”