Trojans ready to defend Trojan Field in quarterfinals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For Lee County, the mission is simple.
Claim another state title, and confirm their status as the best team in 6-A.
But before they can celebrate that feat, they have to take down Dacula.
The Trojans are just two games away from punching their ticket to Atlanta.
But the road gets tougher.
As the Trojans take on Dacula this Friday.
But the Trojans made it clear.
It doesn’t matter who it is, the Trojans aren’t going to let anyone stand in the way.
“So you know, it’s gunna be another big game here in Lee County.," said Fabrizio. "We’ve played a lot of these the last few years and several of them this year. We’re use to this. So what we’ve got to do is defensively is we’ve got to counter the speed they’ve got defensively is limit their big plays. And then offensively, we’ve got to do a good job of ball security and then taking advantage of the opportunities of when they present themselves. They’ve got a lot of speed on defense too. We’ve got to do a good job of when their’s an opportunity of taking advantage of it.”
Lee County will take on Dacula this Friday.
