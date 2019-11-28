Player of the Week: Chauncey Magwood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we get the chance to pick a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
And with the playoffs heating up, it counts now more then ever.
So here’s our week 15 Player of the Week.
We’ve said his name before and we’ll say it again.
Chauncey Magwood is our Player of the Week.
In their game against Creekside, Magwood stepped up and helped lead the offense and defense.
He had 3 catches for 85 yards and 1 touchdown, along with an interception.
And as the Trojans get closer to Atlanta, Magwood knows every game counts.
“Each win is progressing our team to getting better," said Magwood. "Every game our team gets better and better. It motivates us to go into practice and work harder for each, even the next game. Got to get ready for the three-peat. That’s all.”
The Trojans will host Dacula this Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.