Picture-perfect weather continues into Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The quiet weather will continue into Thanksgiving evening. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Expect another picture-perfect day on Friday. High temperatures will warm into the low 70s. We’ll stay rain-free into Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.
Rain and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday as a cold front pushes into the region. A few strong storms are possible during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 70s.
Behind the front, colder air surges into South Georgia once again. Highs will only warm into the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
We’ll stay rain-free through mid-week as highs warm into the low to mid 60s.
