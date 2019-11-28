Pedestrian hit at Albany intersection

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said it happened in the 700 block of North Westover Boulevard, right at the Dawson Road intersection, around 7:10 p.m.
APD described the victim as a male in his 40s. He was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment, police told WALB News 10.
The APD traffic unit was called to investigate the accident.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as soon as they come in.
