Near Perfect Thanksgiving Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ending as a weak cold front slides across SWGA. Behind the boundary drier and cooler air brings fine fall weather for a few days. Sunshine and seasonal upper 60s near 70 Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
For the weekend, a southerly flow brings increasing clouds and rain back as another cold front slides east. Showers and isolated thunderstorms become likely late Saturday into Sunday. Expect gusty winds which will push colder air into SWGA for the upcoming week. Lows in the mid 30s and highs mid-upper 50s hold with tons of sunshine into midweek.
