Downtown Americus to hold Small Business Weekend event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses rely on customers to keep their doors open and this weekend, you can help out some of those businesses in one South Georgia community.
The City of Americus is holding its annual Small Business Weekend this Friday and Saturday.
The Downtown Americus Main Street department said businesses will have discounts as well as specials both days.
Those businesses will also stay open longer.
City officials said events like this highlight the importance of small businesses in the community.
“Small business is the backbone of our community, just like any other community of our size. It also generates sales tax dollars locally. So it’s just a win-win situation," explained Americus Mayor Barry Blount. "Small businesses create a lot of jobs for our citizens.”
Americus Main Street is also sponsoring a drawing for customers who spend $100 within the downtown area during the event.
