Americus Fire Department donates fire engine to South GA Tech

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In this season of giving, one South Georgia fire department is giving back to a local college.
The Americus City Council recently approved a motion to donate a decommissioned fire engine to South Georgia Technical College.
The engine is 25 years old and was replaced by a new truck earlier this year.
This donation will allow students in the Fire Science Technology program to get hands-on experience whenever they want.
Americus Fire Chief Roger Bivins said giving back to the college was an easy decision.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to South Georgia Tech because they do a lot for us and a lot for the community,” explained Bivins. “They provide us with a lot of skilled, trained employees for the future.”
Chief Bivins said up until now, the school had to request an engine from the city or county to use. He said the truck will receive some maintenance before it’s given to the program.
