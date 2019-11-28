Albany Rescue Mission sees 30 percent increase in homeless for holiday season

30% increase in homeless presence at Albany Rescue Mission
By Marilyn Parker | November 28, 2019 at 1:43 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:43 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia rescue mission is almost at capacity going into the holiday season.

Now the group is asking for your help.

Volunteers were back at the Albany Rescue Mission Wednesday, serving the homeless.

Operations manager Mike Gravette said the need for food and volunteers exists year-round.

Mike Gravette is the operations manager at the Albany Rescue Mission.
Mike Gravette is the operations manager at the Albany Rescue Mission. (Source: WALB)

But Gravette said this time of year they see about a 30 to 35 percent increase of homeless people.

Atlanta, Birmingham, Chicago, probably don’t have anything on Albany as far as that need the way it exists here in Albany. We have lots of folks that live on the street," said Gravette.

On Thanksgiving Day, the rescue mission will have a church service starting at noon and a Thanksgiving meal will be served following the service.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.