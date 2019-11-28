Albany Rescue Mission sees 30 percent increase in homeless for holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia rescue mission is almost at capacity going into the holiday season.
Now the group is asking for your help.
Volunteers were back at the Albany Rescue Mission Wednesday, serving the homeless.
Operations manager Mike Gravette said the need for food and volunteers exists year-round.
But Gravette said this time of year they see about a 30 to 35 percent increase of homeless people.
Atlanta, Birmingham, Chicago, probably don’t have anything on Albany as far as that need the way it exists here in Albany. We have lots of folks that live on the street," said Gravette.
On Thanksgiving Day, the rescue mission will have a church service starting at noon and a Thanksgiving meal will be served following the service.
