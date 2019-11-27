1 wanted in Moultrie shooting, assault

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that sent another to the hospital.
On Monday, around 7 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Joe Louis Avenue about a person that was shot.
Upon their arrival, police made contact with the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim also had several lacerations to his head from an assault.
The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released, police said.
Shaun Antaveyon Scott was identified as the suspect in the incident.
Scott currently has active warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.