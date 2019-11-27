Valdosta police ‘OfferUp’ suggestions for online marketplace transactions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s no secret that transactions as a result of resale apps like LetGo, OfferUp, and the Facebook Marketplace are becoming increasingly popular.
The Valdosta Police Department wants everyone to know about safe practices when conducting these transactions, especially with people that you may not be familiar with.
Officers said that it can be dangerous if you are meeting with strangers. They suggest using the Valdosta Police Department lobby to ensure that your transaction goes over smoothly. With law enforcement close by and the area under constant surveillance, authorities suggest that everyone takes advantage.
They said that meeting at someone’s home might result in set-ups for future criminal activity.
Scottie Johns, with the Valdosta Police Department, said the police department lobby is likely your safest option.
He suggests you might not want to make the transaction with anyone against meeting at the police department in the first place.
“You hand the person the money and they just runoff. So now you have no phone and no money, then they will go turn off their account that they made up for that particular transaction. It’s very difficult to solve those cases," explained Johns.
Johns also suggested always bringing a friend with you for these transactions. He said that having the friend record the transaction may also be beneficial.
Officers also want to remind you that their department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
