Valdosta-Lownes Co. community needs you to help paint the town with Blazer pride

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County community needs your help to paint the town red and black.
The city council, county board of commissioners and development authority are asking people to put on their Valdosta State University (VSU) gear or wear their red and black.
Coming off their second straight undefeated regular season, community leaders are asking everyone to support the Blazer football team.
Valdosta City Spokesperson Ashlyn Johnson said that although the loyalties of Titletown are divided on Friday, everyone can come together to support on Saturdays.
“We have a bunch of different high schools," said Johnson. “Right now, they’re all doing really, really well in the playoffs. It’s something that we all have to be proud up on Fridays, but on Saturdays, we are all Blazers. That’s something that the community can unite in and back them on Saturdays.”
Johnson said they’re also encouraging everyone to put out their Blazer signs and gear in their yards and in front of their businesses.
Leaders are asking everyone to show their support for the remainder of the playoff season.
