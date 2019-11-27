Valdosta food bank hands out 500K lbs. of food

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest is providing the community with almost 500,000 pounds of food for the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you rode down Inner Perimeter Road, you may have noticed cars lined up for miles down the street in front of Valdosta High School. That’s where the food bank hosted its Thanksgiving for Thousands event. During which, they gave out boxes of food to help families in need.
Juanita Hogan was one of the people being served by the organization who said the food provided will make all the difference to her family.
“I’m really thankful for them to be helping the community. I just want to thank them for helping us," said Hogan.
During the event, a number of students and groups came out from across the community and volunteered.
Second Harvest also hosted its first Thanksgiving for Thousands event in Thomasville over the weekend.
