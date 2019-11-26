Rain returns Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix as temperatures topped upper 60s low 70s this afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken followed by scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. For most more clouds than rain with amounts on average about a 0.10″ inch. Showers will be short-lived as a weak cold front slides across SWGA Wednesday evening.
Behind the boundary drier and cooler Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Highs seasonably mild around 70 and lows upper 40s.
For the weekend, warmer upper 70s before rain moves in ahead of the next cold front late Saturday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms becoming likely overnight into Sunday.
Clearing, breezy and colder behind the front with highs mid 60s Sunday and chilly mid 50s Monday. Lows drop from the low 40s into the 30s to and near freezing Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.