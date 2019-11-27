President Jimmy Carter released from hospital following surgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory Hospital Wednesday morning following a “successful surgery and recovery,” Carter Center officials said.
Carter underwent brain surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.
“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center said in a release. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.