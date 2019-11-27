President Jimmy Carter released from hospital following surgery

Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 95th birthday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (Source: President Jimmy Carter/Facebook)
By Jordan Barela | November 27, 2019 at 10:41 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:41 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory Hospital Wednesday morning following a “successful surgery and recovery,” Carter Center officials said.

Carter underwent brain surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center said in a release. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

