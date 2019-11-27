Mexican national with prior aggravated battery conviction sentenced to federal prison after multiple illegal reentries

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - A Mexican national with a violent criminal history was sentenced to the maximum imprisonment term for illegal reentry into the United States, according to Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Jose Zamudio-Jimenez, 34, of Mexico, was sentenced to two years in prison by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Nov. 20.
Zamudio-Jimenez has been returned to Mexico four times since 2010.
On June 11, 2016, Zamudio-Jimenez was arrested in Lee County for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, and was convicted on those charges and sentenced to twenty years in prison.
The defendant was released by the Department of Corrections on June 11, 2019 and taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) custody. The defendant entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court on August 11, 2019 to a one-count indictment charging him with illegal reentry.
Following his release, the defendant will be removed to Mexico.
“Enforcing immigration laws remains a priority of this office, particularly when the offender has engaged in violent criminal acts in our country,” Peeler said. “I want to thank the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and ERO for their excellent work in this case.”
“We are thankful to our partners in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication in ensuring this dangerous criminal alien, who has no regard for U.S. laws, is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” John Tsoukaris, ICE Atlanta interim field office director, said. “Arresting criminal aliens and protecting the integrity of our nation’s immigration laws remains the highest priority of the dedicated women and men of ICE. This case is another example of the important work they do daily to keep our communities safe.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.