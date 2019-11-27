LIST: Stores opened on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

November 27, 2019

(WALB) - For some, Thanksgiving is all about the food. For others, Thanksgiving is all about the shopping deals.

Bestblackfriday.com recently compiled a list of the stores that will be open during the festive fall holiday period.

Confirmed store openings:

  • Best Buy – (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Bed Bath and Beyond – (first time opened on Thanksgiving)
  • CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
  • Gamestop – (opens at 3 p.m.)
  • JCPenney – (opens at 2 p.m.)
  • Old Navy – (opens at 3 p.m. and staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night – some mall locations may vary)
  • RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
  • Sears – (opens at 6 p.m.)
  • Target – (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
  • Walmart – (opens for Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.)

