LIST: Stores opened on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

(WALB) - For some, Thanksgiving is all about the food. For others, Thanksgiving is all about the shopping deals.
Bestblackfriday.com recently compiled a list of the stores that will be open during the festive fall holiday period.
- Best Buy – (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Bed Bath and Beyond – (first time opened on Thanksgiving)
- CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
- Gamestop – (opens at 3 p.m.)
- JCPenney – (opens at 2 p.m.)
- Old Navy – (opens at 3 p.m. and staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night – some mall locations may vary)
- RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
- Sears – (opens at 6 p.m.)
- Target – (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
- Walmart – (opens for Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.)
Where are you doing your shopping this year? Let us know below.
