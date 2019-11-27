Irwin Co. football player injured in accidental shooting identified

“We received a call around 7:30, stating a 16-year-old male had been taken to the hospital in Irwin County. We begin sending folks up there to try to find out, get some statements and try to find out what’s going on. What we know right now is that two 16-year-olds were at a residence off of Enigma Turner Church Road, sometime around 7:30, when a gun came into play and it was discharged, striking one of the individuals in the chest,” said Paulk.