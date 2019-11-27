Irwin Co. football player injured in accidental shooting identified

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County High School football player who was injured in an accidental shooting Monday has been identified.
Family members have confirmed that Garland Benyard was hospitalized after he was accidentally shot.
The shooting happened between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened in the 3500 block of Turner Church Road in Enigma.
Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said that based on the preliminary findings, this wasn’t a hunting accident, which is what a school official told WALB News 10 happened Monday night.
“We received a call around 7:30, stating a 16-year-old male had been taken to the hospital in Irwin County. We begin sending folks up there to try to find out, get some statements and try to find out what’s going on. What we know right now is that two 16-year-olds were at a residence off of Enigma Turner Church Road, sometime around 7:30, when a gun came into play and it was discharged, striking one of the individuals in the chest,” said Paulk.
Paulk has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to further investigate the case.
The GBI said Benyard was shot with a small-caliber rifle by another 16-year-old student of Irwin County High School.
Benyard is stable at a Macon hospital according to the GBI.
