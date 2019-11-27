Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office captures suspect in entering autos case

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has caught one of the suspects in the recent entering auto cases within the county.
Sheriff Billy Hancock said just this past weekend, over 11 vehicles were broken into and valuables were taken, which included guns.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office believes more suspects might be involved.
“We have warrants issued for one young man by the name of Kabrion Young. He is still at large. This morning we have taken into custody a second individual — Jasper Williams. Jasper is a resident of Crisp County,” said Hancock.
Hancock said Williams is facing various charges for entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Young, who is a 19-year-old resident of Cordele, is facing 12 counts of entering autos, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, according to Hancock.
The sheriff is warning residents to be aware of their surroundings as they begin shopping for the holiday season.
Anyone with any information regarding Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600.
