Robbery suspect arrested when detectives learn his name

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man police had been looking for over a 10-day period was identified and then arrested by Coffee Co. deputies Monday.
On Saturday, November 16, deputies were dispatched to Aden’s Convenience Store on Highway 221 North, in the Oak Park Area of Coffee County.
Store employees told them that a man entered the store and grabbed money from the cash register and took off in a green SUV.
No one recognized the man, so video footage and still pictures were released to the news media and put on the Sherriff’s Facebook page.
Someone recognized the man, so officials had a name to go with, and they got additional evidence from a residence.
The suspect was identified as Donald Moore, 43, and warrants were obtained for Robbery Sudden Snatching and Simple Battery of the clerk, and investigators learned of possible locations that Moore frequented.
On Monday, November 25, officers located Moore at a relative’s residence in the Hidden Lakes area of Coffee County. He was arrested without incident and was turned over to the Coffee County Jail.
Sheriff Doyle Wooten thanked the community for stepping forward to help identify Moore. “With the continued assistance from the public, we will locate and arrest these individuals so they cannot continue to victimize our citizens or community,” said the sheriff.
