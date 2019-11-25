Rain returns before Thanksgiving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A quiet pleasant start to the holiday week. More sunshine before the next round of rain Wednesday which arrives with a weak cold front. Behind the front drier and cooler air settles in for Thanksgiving and Friday. Into the weekend still dry but warmer Saturday then Sunday rain and thunderstorms likely followed by colder air early next week.
For now temperatures will fluctuate from near to above average with highs low-upper 70s and lows low 40s to low 50s into the weekend.
Next week much colder as temperatures about 15-20 degrees with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.