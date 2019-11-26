Play of the Week: Give it to Paulk... and say goodbye

A.J. Wilkerson hand sit off to Jamal Paulk for the touchdown

By John Barron | November 26, 2019 at 6:03 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:03 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia, you guys made your voices be heard, and now, it’s finally that time in the week where we show you the best play from this past Friday.

So here’s our week 15 Play of the Week.

It was a close race.

But in the end, Coffee walks away with the Play of the Week.

In their game against Mays, A.J. Wilkerson, handed it off to Jamal Paulk, who breaks through and he’s gone, and he finds another rushing touchdown.

The Trojans ended up taking it 59-36.

