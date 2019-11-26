Irwin Co. High School football player hospitalized in shooting accident

Berrien CO., Ga. (WALB) - An Irwin County High School football player is being rushed to a hospital in Macon following a shooting accident, according to one of the assistant coaches.
School officials said the player, who they have not identified at this time, was shot in a freak hunting accident Monday. The coach said he does not think the wound is life-threatening.
The Irwin County Indians are scheduled to play Manchester in Ocilla on Friday in the quarter-finals of the high school football playoffs this week with an undefeated season. This tragedy hits as Head Coach Buddy Nobles has been battling cancer this season.
We are working to get more information. We will provide updates as this story develops.
