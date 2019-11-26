Holiday Happenings: 2019 guide to holiday events in the WALB viewing area

(WALB) - The holiday season is here.
There are a number of festive events in the WALB viewing happening this holiday season.
- Nov. 28: Downtown Moultrie’s Canopy of Lights, downtown shops start to open at 4 p.m. Santa arrives for the lighting of the Canopy at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 1: Cookies with Santa and the Pop Up Market, Albany, 1-5 p.m., click here for more information.
- Dec. 6: Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Downtown Valdosta, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 6-11, 16-18, 26-31: Festival of Lights at Chehaw, 6-9 p.m., click here for more information, such a ticket prices.
- Dec. 7: Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade, Downtown Albany, 4-9 p.m., click here for more information, such as a list of events.
- Dec. 7: Hometown Holidays, Downtown Tifton, 5 p.m.
- Dec. 12-13: Victorian Christmas, Thomasville, 6-9 p.m., click here for more information, such as a list of events.
- Dec. 13: John Berry’s Christmas Show, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium, click here for information, such as ticket prices.
- Dec. 14: Wreaths Across America, Andersonville National Historic Site, Noon.
- Dec. 19-20: Libby Womack Holiday Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Albany Museum of Art, click here for more information.
