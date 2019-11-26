Former Florida detective accused of falsifying documents to reduce his workload

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former detective from Polk County is facing 26 new charges after the sheriff's office says he falsified documents to reduce his workload.
Dennis Jones, Jr., 31, was originally arrested in September 2019 and charged with two counts public servant falsifying official records (F-3), one count forgery (F-3), and one count uttering false instrument (F-3) after the sheriff's office says he falsified two waivers of prosecution.
A waiver of prosecution is a document that says the parties involved do not want to move forward with a case.
Jones had been a deputy since July 2013 and a detective since October 2017. He resigned following his arrest, which prompted the sheriff's office to investigate further, charging Jones with an additional 22 counts public servant falsifying official records (F-3), two counts forgery (F-3), and two counts uttering false instrument (F-3).
The sheriff's office says the common denominator in these new cases was Jones' effort to take shortcuts and reduce his workload.
Sheriff Grady Judd said, "We are extremely disappointed in - and embarrassed by - Jones' lazy, deceitful conduct as a sworn law enforcement officer. He betrayed the trust of the men and women with whom he worked, and the public he was entrusted to serve."
Jones is currently being held on a $260,000 bond in the Polk County Jail.
“We want the community to know that we will always hold those who betray the public’s trust accountable, and that it’s our intention he is convicted and sent to state prison,” added Sheriff Judd.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.