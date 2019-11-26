Family members search for answers after Tifton pedestrian charged in accident

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Family members are searching for answers after a crash in Tifton sent their loved one to the hospital.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said James Neloms was walking with the flow of traffic on 11th Street, towards Ridge Avenue when the accident happened.
His family members said they want more answers about how this could have happened.
“My only thing is I just want accountability. He was headed home, he’s 72-years-old,” said May Neloms, James’ sister.
A GSP report said the car hit James Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. It states that James hit the windshield and landed on the ground after the initial impact.
May said her brother is still in ICU in a Macon hospital.
“I was told in the ER that he had five broken ribs, bleeding on the brain and partial paralysis,” said May.
James is being charged with improperly being in the roadway.
Troopers said the driver will not be cited and the investigation is complete.
GSP said no sobriety tests were done, as impairment was not a factor in this crash. They also said there are no notations or evidence to indicate the driver was exceeding the speed limit, even given the rainy weather.
The speed limit on 11th Avenue is 25 miles per hour.
May continues to search for answers but worries about her brother's recovery.
“So, now we’re just concerned that maybe he won’t be able to do this once he gets out of the hospital,” said May, referring to James’ active lifestyle.
