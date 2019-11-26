Bradenton man accused of robbing door-to-door salesman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is accused of robbing a victim selling home alarm systems.
Deputies say around 12:45pm on Nov. 22, the victim was on 37th Avenue Drive East going to door-to-door to sell home alarm systems. He was returning to his parked car when deputies say he was approached by 40-year-old Kyle Leonard of 36th Avenue East, who grabbed an iPad from the victim’s hands and ripped off a lanyard with an ID card from around his neck.
When the victim tried to get his belongings back, the victim told deputies that Leonard pulled what the victim believed to be a sword from his vehicle and held it in a threatening manner.
Deputies responded and arrested Leonard, charging him with armed robbery.
