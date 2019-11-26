Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting Toys for Tots

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office isn’t letting Thanksgiving get in the way of its Toys for Tots Christmas collection.
The group has already begun accepting donations for its community toy drive.
From now until the week before Christmas, you can stop by the sheriff’s office with an unwrapped toy donation.
Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said they’re hoping to give some local children the holiday they deserve.
“We see the kids throughout the year, be it through the school system or through DFCS [Division of Family and Children Services]. We have some interesting conversations and we learn who is in need. That’s what makes it so important because we kind of get involved with these kids and know what their needs are,” said Paulk.
This has been a tradition for the sheriff’s office for years.
Paulk said that they don’t have a goal in mind, but they’re hoping to get out as many presents as they can for those in need. He said you can find Toys for Tots donation boxes located all across the City of Nashville.
