18-year-old charged with murdering sheriff appears in court

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - William Chase Johnson made his initial appearance in court Monday morning. The 18-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams Saturday night.
Johnson will be held in the Elmore County Jail without bond. He was brought into court shackled and dressed in a black and white jumpsuit.
Crenshaw County District Judge Tom Sport was appointed to preside over the case after Lowndes County District Judge Adrian Johnson recused because he was present at the crime scene.
Judge Sport issued a gag order in the case, preventing those involved from making any public statements to the media.
According to the court filings of the arrest warrant and deposition, however, Johnson is said to have been under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, was armed, and that the Lowndes County Sheriff had been contacted prior to Saturday night’s shooting.
Johnson surrendered to law enforcement early Sunday morning after a four-hour manhunt. He was taken into custody at the same QV gas station on West Tuskeena Street in Hayneville where Sheriff Williams was fatally shot.
The gas station is at the corner of Highway 21 and Highway 97, which is the main intersection in Hayneville and is located across the street from the county courthouse.
Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Johnson fled from the gas station after the shooting around 8 p.m. and then reappeared at the gas station around midnight. Law enforcement took a handgun from Johnson when he was taken into custody, Jarrett confirmed.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Johnson is the son of one of its deputies.
