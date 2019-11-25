Pedestrian charged after hit by vehicle in Tift Co.

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - A pedestrian was charged after being hit by a vehicle in Tift County Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
James Neloms was walking with the flow of traffic on 11th Street toward Ridge Avenue, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
GSP said Neloms was on the south portion of the roadway. A vehicle traveling east hit Neloms with its front right side causing him to fly up and hit the passenger side windshield of the vehicle, according to GSP.
Neloms was taken to the hospital for injuries.
His condition is unknown at this time.
After reviewing a resident’s surveillance video of the crash, GSP determined because of heavy rain and darkness, the driver was probably unable to see Neloms.
Neloms is being charged with improperly being the roadway.
