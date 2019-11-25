Moultrie musicians excited for Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of South Georgia band students started a trip of a lifetime.
The Colquitt County High School 50th Regiment Band loaded up for a long trip Sunday afternoon.
They will be performing Feliz Navidad in the 100th annual 6ABC’s Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade hosted in Philadelphia.
“We’re so excited just for the parade, in general, to be able to represent South Georgia and Colquitt County as a whole" says Head Drum Major, Alexys Moore.
It was kind of a luck of the draw for the band to attend, however, it’s the second time the band has performed at the parade.
Liz Savage is Director of Bands and says “We put our name in the hat to be in it, and we were invited. We’ve been planning ever since.”
The band will also visit New York City.
Savage says “They’re a little disappointed that its not going to snow. It’s going to be in the mid-fifties while we’re there. We’re excited for all of the places we’re going to tour, such as the 9/11 memorial and just places like that, Hard Rock Cafe. We’re going to see Phantom of the Opera and so we’re super pumped.”
The band plans to return to South Georgia on Friday.
Being a part of this parade could expand opportunities for the high school students.
“It opens so many doors for us, like scholarship opportunities," Savage said. “A lot of our kids are able to march for colleges, and some of us have even gone on to Drum Corps International. It just opens so many doors” says Moore.
