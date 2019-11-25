Human remains believed to be the body of Aniah Blanchard located in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Human remains believed to be the body of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard have been located.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has confirmed that they have good reason to believe the remains are that of Aniah Blanchard.
Auburn police have confirmed that they, along with members of the Task Force, Lee County DA’s Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, ALEA and Montgomery County Sheriff Office responded to a wooded area in the 38,000 block of County Rd. 2 in Shorter, Ala.
Investigators located human remains several feet into the woodline.
ALEA and Auburn police are conducting a complete investigation to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location. The examination will determine if the remains are those of Blanchard.
Blanchard was reported missing after disappearing on Oct. 23. Her vehicle was located in Montgomery with enough blood to be consistent with a life-threatening injury just days later.
Two men, Ibraheem Yazeed and Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, have been arrested and charged in her disappearance. Yazeed was out on bond at the time of her disappearance. Both are currently being held without bond.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route to learn the latest details.
Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.