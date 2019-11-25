Holiday tips to remember when leaving the store

LEESBURG , Ga. (WALB) -Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants us shoppers to stay safe when hitting the stores.
WALB News 10 recently spoke to officers on what crime they see during the holidays.
They say thankfully they see little robberies by snatching in the county.
They do have tips on what to do and not do while shopping this year.
Major Danny McTyeire says "We have very little of the robbery by snatching, sudden snatching in Lee County. They are very few and far between. We have had a few and my recollection is Walmart. It’s the most populated area as far as shopping goes in Lee County.”
Major Danny McTyeire says have your keys ready to unlock your car and get in, and hold on to your items; don’t set them on your hood or the ground.
That allows thieves to run up and snatch them.
Lastly, be aware of your surroundings and remember if you see something say something.
